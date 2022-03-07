Medical Equipment Maintenance Information System  to maintain equipment in Telangana hospitals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Patients would no longer be forced to run around to get diagnostic tests conducted at State-run hospitals with the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) being given the responsibility of streamlining medical equipment maintenance.

The government has decided to create Programme Management Units (PMU), and develop the Medical Equipment Maintenance Information System (MEMIS) for the maintenance and repairs of equipment in all State-run hospitals.

The TSMSIDC has been given the responsibility of recruiting staff for maintenance of the equipment on outsourcing basis. The government has approved Rs 17.47 crore as a one-time payment for medical equipment maintenance in all government health facilities and centres including Primary Health Centres (PHC), Community Health Centres (CHC), Area and District Hospitals (AH, DH) and teaching and specialty hospitals.

As per the orders, the TSMSIDC will be the member-convener of the committee and funds will cover the cost of establishing the programme. It will form a committee to determine the price of maintenance for each item under category C, taking into account the rates of maintenance for comparable equipment in various government and private hospitals.

The Technical Advisor of the Director of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Vice-Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), the Commissioner of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP), will be the members of the committee.

Onus on TSMSIDC

