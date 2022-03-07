STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Silicified fossils aged six crore years found in Telangana

The explorers, including A Karunakar, BV Bhadra Girish, S Venugopalacharyulu and Tirugeethe, a resident of Kerameri, found chert fragments containing the fossils. 

Published: 07th March 2022 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

The fossils are Physa Principii and Physa Terpolensis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Researchers from Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam have identified fossil remains of silicified gastropods and pelecipods dating back to the Upper Miastrichian age (6.6 crore years ago) during their explorations in the agricultural fields on the outskirts of Borilalguda village of Kerameri mandal in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district. 

The explorers, including A Karunakar, BV Bhadra Girish, S Venugopalacharyulu and Tirugeethe, a resident of Kerameri, found chert fragments containing the fossils. 

Dr Ch Venu Gopala Rao, retired Deputy Director General, GSI, who examined the fossils, identified them as silicified gastropods and pelecipods preserved as internal moulds and external moulds, partially exposed at places and filled with druzy quartz.

“The fossils are Physa Principii and Physa Terpolensis and unidentified micro gastropods with dextral coiling pattern. Pelecipods appeared to be triangular in shape without any ornamentation, which points towards a possible unidentified species of Unio,” he observed.  

“The area looks to be rich in fossils and is worth taking up further studies. Other micro fossils, possibly Ostracodes and Charophytes are likely to be present there, considering the abundance of gastropods. The fossils found could be dated back to the Upper Miastrichian era (6.6 crore years ago). The area falls between Nagpur and Asifabad areas, where Palaeogeographic significance can be studied,” he opined.

Identified as silicified gastropods & pelecipods

Dr Ch Venu Gopala Rao, retired Deputy Director General, GSI, who examined the fossils, identified them as silicified gastropods and pelecipods preserved as internal moulds and external moulds, partially exposed at places and filled with druzy quartz

