Soon, KCR Kits for eye patients too, says Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday affirmed that a scheme similar to the KCR Kits will be launched for patients who get their eyes treated at the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital.

Harish Rao pointed out that though the Sarojjini Devi Eye Hospital has world-class equipment, the occupancy here is low and people surprisingly prefer private hospitals over government. He assured that he will dedicate a day and discuss with the authorities a strategy to increase the occupancy and to take up other development works at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital immediately after the Budget session.

The Minister asked doctors to create awareness among the people and to identify the reasons why people are avoiding the world-class hospital.

Harish Rao participated in a programme to mark the World Glaucoma Day organised at the at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital for creating awareness among the people.

Reminding that the government had conducted the ‘Kanti Velugu’ programme across the State, the Minister said that it was a one-of-its kind initiative taken by the TRS administration.

He said that glaucoma is a silent killer of eyesight and people with BP and diabetes above the age of 40 are most susceptible to it. Patients infected by glaucoma stand a high risk of losing their eyesight.

Harish Rao advised people with BP and diabetes to get themselves checked up at least once a year as most are not aware of glaucoma symptoms.

The Minister praised the medical health department staff for their dedicated work during the Covid-19 pandemic, risking their lives, so much so that some of them succumbed to the virus.

Harish Rao handed over an insurance check of Rs 50 lakh to the family of ANM worker Varalakshmi, who died while providing medical services during Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the government has so far disbursed Rs 45 crore among the families of the health workers who died while serving Covid-19 patients.

