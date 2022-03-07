Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy rues divisive politics

By Express News Service

MEDAK: State Congress chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday lashed out at some parties for playing politics over caste and religions to get political mileage.

He was visiting Medak Church along with Congress leaders Damodar Rajanarsinha and Kusum Kumar. He held a press meet after conducting special prayers at the church. on the occasion.

“Some people are trying to provoke people in the name of caste and religion to make a way for them to seize political power. People in the State should be happy that I won’t let them succeed. I am working for them and I will travel across the State for people’s benefit,” he said.

During his visit, he assured the church authorities that he would provide whatever was required for the church. He complimented the CSI administrators for providing outstanding services in the fields of education and medicine.

All religions should be given priority in this place, he said. On his visit to Medak town, he was accorded a warm welcome by local Congress leaders and activists.