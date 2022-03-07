Treat journalism as a mission : Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that people look at the media for credibility, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday opined that news should not be mixed with views but objectivity in bringing facts must be maintained.

Releasing a collection of editorials titled ‘Mutnuri Krishna Rao Sampadakeeyalu’ in Hyderabad on Sunday, Venkaiah highlighted the critical role of the ‘fourth pillar’ in protecting and preserving democracy. He said that media was a vital channel of communication that could bring people’s issues to the government and policies of the government to the people. “Journalism should be treated as a mission,” he said.

Venakaiah paid rich tributes to Mutnuri Krishna Rao, the pioneering Telugu journalist and editor of the nationalist newspaper ‘Krishna Patrika’ from 1907 to 1945. He noted the lasting impact of both Krishna Rao’s work and Krishna Patrika in inculcating patriotism in the Telugu youth and in setting high standards for journalism.

Referring to the role of newspapers in the freedom movement, he said they played a vital role in taking the spirit of the freedom struggle to the grassroots and keeping people abreast of the changes happening around the country.