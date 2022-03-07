STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Treat journalism as a mission : Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu

Referring to the role of newspapers in the freedom movement, he said they played a vital role in taking the spirit of the freedom struggle to the grassroots.

Published: 07th March 2022 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | EPS)

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that people look at the media for credibility, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday opined that news should not be mixed with views but objectivity in bringing facts must be maintained. 

Releasing a collection of editorials titled ‘Mutnuri Krishna Rao Sampadakeeyalu’ in Hyderabad on Sunday, Venkaiah highlighted the critical role of the ‘fourth pillar’ in protecting and preserving democracy. He said that media was a vital channel of communication that could bring people’s issues to the government and policies of the government to the people. “Journalism should be treated as a mission,” he said.

Venakaiah paid rich tributes to Mutnuri Krishna Rao, the pioneering Telugu journalist and editor of the nationalist newspaper ‘Krishna Patrika’ from 1907 to 1945. He noted the lasting impact of both Krishna Rao’s work and Krishna Patrika in inculcating patriotism in the Telugu youth and in setting high standards for journalism.

Referring to the role of newspapers in the freedom movement, he said they played a vital role in taking the spirit of the freedom struggle to the grassroots and keeping people abreast of the changes happening around the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu Vice-President Journalism
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Eswar
    Most of the extorionists in india today seems to be among the journalists and among the police.
    14 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp