STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP MLAs suspended from Telangana assembly on first day of Budget session

The three MLAs, T Raja Singh, M Raghunandan Rao and Etela Rajender were suspended for rest of the session.

Published: 08th March 2022 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

​ BJP MLA’s Raja Singh, Eatela Rajendra and Raghunandan Rao were suspended from Assembly for the rest of Budget Session on Monday.(Photo | R V K Rao )​

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All the three BJP MLAs were suspended from the Assembly on the Day 1 of the Budget session when they trooped into the well protesting against the government’s decision to start the session without Governor’s speech. The three MLAs, T Raja Singh, M Raghunandan Rao and Etela Rajender were suspended for rest of the session.

Soon after Finance Minister T Harish Rao started reading out the Budget speech on Monday in the State Legislative Assembly, the BJP MLAs stood up from their seats and raised slogans following which they trooped into the well. Then the House moved a motion seeking suspension of the MLAs.

TRS sources said, in the last Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting it was decided that those members who stag protest in the well during Governor’s speech or Budget speech will be suspended. Accordingly, the House moved the motion and suspended them. 

Revanth condemns suspension of BJP MLAs

Condemning the suspension of the BJP MLAs, Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that ruling TRS was behaving as if the Assembly was another TRS Bhavan.  Revanth said that this is not the way how action should be initiated against any member.  “I am not supporting the party, but a proper mechanism should have been followed,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana budget BJP MLA's suspended
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp