BJP MLAs suspended from Telangana assembly on first day of Budget session

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All the three BJP MLAs were suspended from the Assembly on the Day 1 of the Budget session when they trooped into the well protesting against the government’s decision to start the session without Governor’s speech. The three MLAs, T Raja Singh, M Raghunandan Rao and Etela Rajender were suspended for rest of the session.

Soon after Finance Minister T Harish Rao started reading out the Budget speech on Monday in the State Legislative Assembly, the BJP MLAs stood up from their seats and raised slogans following which they trooped into the well. Then the House moved a motion seeking suspension of the MLAs.

TRS sources said, in the last Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting it was decided that those members who stag protest in the well during Governor’s speech or Budget speech will be suspended. Accordingly, the House moved the motion and suspended them.

Revanth condemns suspension of BJP MLAs

Condemning the suspension of the BJP MLAs, Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that ruling TRS was behaving as if the Assembly was another TRS Bhavan. Revanth said that this is not the way how action should be initiated against any member. “I am not supporting the party, but a proper mechanism should have been followed,” he said.