Finance Minister T Harish Rao rips into Modi-led centre in budget speech

HYDERABAD: In his 76-page Budget speech which was read out in 2 hours, Finance Minister T Harish Rao launched a scathing attack against the BJP-led Central government.“The Centre is creating hurdles in the path of progress of the State. Instead of incentivising the States which are progressing, the Centre is trying to actively discourage. The discrimination against Telangana started right from the day of the formation of the State,” Harish Rao alleged.

Enumerating injustices done by the Modi government, Harish Rao recalled seven mandals of the State were transferred to Andhra Pradesh. “Telengana lost Sileru hydel project to AP. The division of High Court was delayed by five years,” he said.

“The promises made in the Reorganisation Act are also not yet fulfilled. As if this was not enough, whenever there is a discussion on the formation of the State of Telangana, it is commented that it is like - “killing the mother for saving the baby”. These comments made by the elders at the Centre are an insult to the people of Telangana,” Harish Rao said.

Harish Rao talked about ITIR, non-release of backward region grant funds and blamed the Centre for talking about “cooperative federalism”.“NITI Aayog has recommended that an amount of Rs 24,205 crore be released for Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya schemes. The Centre has not even released 24 paise. As per section 94 (1) of the AP Reorganisation Act, tax incentives are to be given to attract new industries. However, no significant incentives were given. Bayyaram steel factory, Kazipet coach factory, improving the rail connectivity in the State are some of the issues which are still pending,” Harish Rao said.

He also found fault with the Centre for not following the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, which recommended Rs 723 crore grant to the State. State-specific grants of Rs 2,362 crore and sector-specific grants of Rs 3,024 crore were also denied.

In all, a sum of Rs 5,386 crore were denied to Telangana by the centre, he said.No financial assistance from the Centre during Covid-19 pandemic situation and linking the FRBM limit to power sector reforms were also highlighted by the Finance Minister.

