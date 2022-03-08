STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Focus on urbanisation: Rs 1,394 cr allocated for Pattana Pragathi

Across the State, the construction of integrated vegetable and meat markets are going on at a brisk pace. 

Published: 08th March 2022 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

Nurseries have been established across the State as government plans to increase green cover across the State on a massive scale | Vinay Madapu

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Telangana becoming a fast-urbanising State, the government has recognised the need to develop cities in a planned manner. In the urban areas, for the development of the cities a programme called ‘Pattana Pragathi’ was launched. All municipalities are being provided financial assistance under this scheme every month. To provide safe drinking water, the Urban Mission Bhagiratha programme has been undertaken. 

An amount of Rs 1,394 crore has been proposed under Pattana Pragathi programme. In 141 municipalities of the State, 1,602 nurseries have been established to increase the green cover. LED street lights are also provided in all municipalities.

Across the State, construction of integrated vegetable and meat markets are going on at a brisk pace. To create better infrastructure in the towns, an amount of Rs 3,000 crore is being spent through TUFIDC. 
To convert the legacy waste into fertiliser, a programme of bio-mining is being taken up in 123 municipalities with an outlay of Rs 276 crore. Similar to rural areas, even in towns, Vaikunta Dhamams are being constructed.

With regard to Palle Pragathi, allocation of Rs 3,330 crore has been proposed. The government has constructed Vaikunta Dhamams in all villages with an outlay of Rs 1,547 crore. These cremation grounds have been facilitating respectful disposal of dead bodies. Every month, an amount of Rs 227.5 crore is released to the gram panchayats.

To take care of sanitation and solid waste, every village has been provided with a dumpyard. With an expenditure of Rs 330 crore, new electric poles were provided in the villages. In every village, to increase greenery and plantation area, nurseries have been established. The village gardens and parks known as ‘Palle Prakruthi Vanams’ have also been developed.

Clean & Green

