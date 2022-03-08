Police prevent Wanaparthy farmers from going to work ahead of Telangana CM's public meeting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All hail the lord. Halt all your works and be ready to attend the chief minister's public meeting today. This is the dedication being shown by police department in Wanaparthy, to make Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's public meeting scheduled to be held today a big hit.

Farm labourers who were supposed to go for cotton-picking, chilly-picking and other labour works are being prevented from doing so in many villages across the district. Labourers engaged in construction activity in villages were also being asked by police to skip their work and attend the public meeting.

Special buses have been arranged in the villages to ferry attendees to the public meeting which will be held at the new integrated district collectorate's premises in Wanaparthy this evening. Farmers are facing problems in engaging labourers to work in their fields due to the overenthusiam of police department to make the public meeting a success.

It is not known yet how much the attendees would be paid and if their food and other needs are taken care of. Leaders from Congress and BJP have been taken into preventive custody by the police since early morning.