STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Police prevent Wanaparthy farmers from going to work ahead of Telangana CM's public meeting

Farm labourers who were supposed to go for cotton-picking, chilly-picking and other labour works are being prevented from doing so in many villages across the district.

Published: 08th March 2022 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

TRS president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

TRS president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All hail the lord. Halt all your works and be ready to attend the chief minister's public meeting today. This is the dedication being shown by police department in Wanaparthy, to make Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's public meeting scheduled to be held today a big hit.

Farm labourers who were supposed to go for cotton-picking, chilly-picking and other labour works are being prevented from doing so in many villages across the district. Labourers engaged in construction activity in villages were also being asked by police to skip their work and attend the public meeting. 

Special buses have been arranged in the villages to ferry attendees to the public meeting which will be held at the new integrated district collectorate's premises in Wanaparthy this evening. Farmers are facing problems in engaging labourers to work in their fields due to the overenthusiam of police department to make the public meeting a success.

It is not known yet how much the attendees would be paid and if their food and other needs are taken care of. Leaders from Congress and BJP have been taken into preventive custody by the police since early morning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrashekar Rao Wanaparthy KCR Wanaparthy meeting Wanaparthy police Wanaparthy farmers
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp