Rs 9315.48 crore allocated  to strengthen policing in Telangana

This accounts for three per cent of the total Rs 2,56,958.51 crore allocations for the year 2022-23. 

Published: 08th March 2022 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The government has announced a whopping Rs 9,315.48 crore for the State Home Department in the Budget presented in the State Assembly on Monday. This accounts to three per cent of the total Rs 2,56,958.51 crore allocations for the year 2022-23. 

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said, “With the effective functioning of Police Department in the State, no communal clashes were reported in the State. Though a few instances were reported where some forces tried to create enmity,  but the police thwarted their attempts. Police Department has been ensuring complete law & order that has made living in the State peaceful.” 

To strengthen security and surveillance mechanisms, 8.8 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed all over the State. This is the highest in any State, the Minister informed.The construction of the ambitious Command and Control Centre, aimed at improving security is ready for inauguration, the Minister said. 

Since the formation of Telangana, 28,288 posts have been filled in the Police Department and a 33 per cent reservation is also given to the women for jobs in the Police Department.

Telangana is the only State in the entire country that pays 30 per cent pollution allowance to its personnel posted in traffic police, he added. Moreover, seven new commissionerates, 25 sub-divisions and 31 circles have been formed for effective and friendly policing. 

Telangana police have advanced technologies at their disposal to nab criminals within hours. It also has strengthened research mechanisms to control cybercrimes. As a result, the crime rate in the State has come down, Harish Rao said. Police are acting tough to control narcotic drugs and plans are afoot to eliminate the production and transportation of the same.

