Telangana Assembly dropping Governor's address is an insult: Tamilisai Soundararajan

PUDUCHERRY: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said that she would not resort to any vengeance, despite Telangana Legislative Assembly commencing the budget session without the Governor's customary address.

While speaking at the International Women’s day function, organized by the Department of Women and Children in Puducherry, Tamilisai who is also the Lt Governor of Puducherry, said that Women’s day is an occasion where women are given importance, but in Telangana, the legislative assembly has done away with the address of the Governor who is a woman.

Though the reason cited was that it was not the first session of the year, doing away with the address is like an insult, she said.

Tamilisai said that she has been appointed to the post to work for the people and hence will not function in a way to take revenge that would be detrimental to the people. Though the Governor has the power to send back files, but will never resort to such tactics and will continue to work in the best interests of the people, said Tamilisai Soundararajan.

International Women's Day is celebrated around the world to celebrate the great achievements of women. For a long time, women have been pioneers in the spiritual, intellectual, political and social spheres of Indian politics. The overall development of a country depends on the social, economic and political freedom of women. It is the duty of all of us to ensure the political-socio-economic security of women in today's environment where science and technology are evolving, she said even as she greeted all women on the day.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Speaker of Puducherry Legislative Assembly, R Selvam, Puducherry Minister for Agriculture C Jayakumar, MLAs and officials were present on the occasion.