Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay calls for protests across State over party MLA's suspensions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has called for a statewide protest against the suspension of party MLAs T Raja Singh, M Raghunandan Rao and E Rajender for the remaining period of the Budget session.

Addressing the media at BJP party office in Nampally on Monday, he alleged that the suspension was pre-planned by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as he was afraid of TRS misrule being exposed if BJP MLAs who had fought for the statehood of Telangana entered the assembly.

He strongly condemned the way the MLAs were arrested when they tried to protest outside the assembly, after their suspension. Reminding that the Supreme Court had taken Maharashtra government to task for suspending opposition MLAs for a year, he has warned that a legal fight would also be waged against the injustice to the MLAs.

The suspended MLAs met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and submitted a memorandum to her against their suspension, explaining how they were all suspended when MLA Raja Singh wanted to draw the attention of the Speaker of the House, to the noise which was being made by the treasury benches when the Finance Minister was criticising the Centre.