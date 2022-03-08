Telangana Budget 2022-23

By Express News Service

Connectivity

Rs 1,542 crore to build, Maintain roads

Hyderabad: In a major boost to road infrastructure in the State, the government has proposed Rs 1,542-crore outlay for maintenance and construction of roads in the budget announced on Monday. As per State policy, all the routes connecting various districts to State capital are being upgraded from single lane to double lane roads. Of the total 5,574 Km new roads, construction of 4,380 Km has been completed. Besides, as many as 510 bridges are being upgraded, of which 430 have been completed.

Transport

Allocation for TSRTC remains same

Hyderabad : The TSRTC has been allocated Rs 1,500 crore in the Budget, despite Corporation craving for government support. The allocation earmarked remains the same against the previous year’s Budget of 2021-22, of which Rs 850 crore will be spent on providing assistance to various categories of citizens in the form of reimbursement for various concessions and Rs 650 core will be given in the form of government-guaranteed loans. The State government has only contributed Rs 145 crore yearly since.

Infra

Hyderabad to get 30 more flyovers

Hyderabad: The road network in and around Hyderabad would become hassle free as more flyovers and underpasses are planned under Strategic Road Development Programme. Another 30 flyovers and 18 Foot over Bridges (FoBs) will come up in 2022-23. Apartfrom that, the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation has taken up construction of 39 more link roads to connect ORR with the different parts of the city. Out of these, 22 link roads have already been constructed.

Metro

Rs 1,500 CR earmarked to expand network

Hyderabad : Asserting that the State government is committed to expand Metro rail connectivity, Finance Minister T Harish Rao informed that Shamsabad Airport will also be connect to the Metro rail network besides the Gowliguda-Falaknuma stretch. The government has earmarked Rs 1,500 crore for Hyderabad Metro in the Budget, which is Rs 500 crore more as compared to the last year. He said that the State was in consultation with L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, the concessionaire.

Policing

28,288 posts have been filled in Police Department

Since the formation of Telangana, 28,288 posts have been filled in the Police Department and a 33 per cent reservation is also given to the women for jobs in the Police Department. Telangana is the only State that pays 30 per cent pollution allowance to its personnel posted in traffic police, Harish said. Moreover, seven new commissionerates, 25 sub-divisions and 31 circles have been formed for effective policing

Narcotics

Rs 1 crore allocated for Narcotics Enforcement Wing

Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing, City Police’s dedicated wing created to crackdown on narcotic drugs, has been allocated Rs 1 crore. However, no allocation was made to the much talked about State Level Narcotics Enforcement Wing proposed by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The wing is yet to take shape, as the Police Department is working on the modalities in consultation with other stakeholders

Agriculture

Agri area has been increased by several folds

Total area under cultivation was 1.31 crore acres in 2014-15, by 2020-21 the area was increased to 2.09 crore acres across the State. Harish Rao said that paddy production has increased from 68.17 lakh tonne in 2014-15 to 218.5 lakh tonne now, and that cotton production has increased from 18.47 lakh tonne in 2013-14 to 31.60 lakh tonne. As many as Rs 572 crore has been spent to construct 2,601 Rythu Vedika.

Infra

bio-mining being taken up in 123 municipalities

To create better infrastructure in the towns, an amount of Rs 3,000 crore is being spent through TUFIDC. To convert the legacy waste into fertiliser, a programme of bio-mining is being taken up in 123 municipalities with an outlay of Rs 276 crore. Similar to rural areas, even in towns, Vaikunta Dhamams are being constructed. The government has constructed Vaikunta Dhamams in all villages with an outlay of Rs 1,547 crore