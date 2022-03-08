STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Rs 16,043 crore allocated for education sector, Rs 2,357 crore for higher education

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the government believes that women must also be at the forefront in higher education. 

Published: 08th March 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Marking a marginal increase, the State government allocated Rs 16,043 crore to the education sector for 2022-23, compared to Rs 15,608 crore last year. A total of Rs 13,727 crore has been allocated for school education and Rs 2,357 crore has been allotted for higher education. 

Rs 3.5K cr allocated for Mana Ooru Mana Badi

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, while presenting the Budget, announced Rs 3,497 crore for the ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ scheme. As part of this scheme, schools across the State will be revamped in three phases at a cost of Rs 7,289 crore.  

About 9,123 schools under the scheme will be revamped In the first phase. As part of the scheme, the government will focus on development across 12 points — electrification, drinking water supply, furniture, minor repairs to schools, painting, green chalkboards, retaining walls, construction of kitchen sheds, extra classrooms, dining halls in high schools and toilets with water facilities.

Under the scheme, the government has already initiated measures to introduce English medium in all the schools from Classes 1 to 8. The government had decided to take up the works in the schools with more than 60 per cent strength. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be launching the scheme in Wanaparthy on Tuesday.

Rs 100 crore allotted for women’s university

Telangana will have its first women’s university, announced  Finance Minister Harish Rao, while alloting Rs 100 crore for it establishment. He added that the State’s first university for women will be set up by converting the Koti Women’s College into a university. The Minister said the government believes that women must also be at the forefront in higher education. 

