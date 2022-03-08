Telangana sets aside Rs 3,500 crore for future recruits

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Monday earmarked around Rs 3,500 crore towards the salaries for the employees who are to be recruited shortly. The State government is currently looking to recruit over 50,000 employees. When asked about the budgetary allocations towards salaries of the to-be recruited employees, Finance Minister T Harish Rao told Express, “We have earmarked Rs 3,500 crore to Rs 4,000 crore for the same”.

It may be mentioned here that the amount earmarked in the Budget is meant for the direct recruitments in government departments. Salaries for members of different corporations, government institutions and boards will be allocated separately.