Well-fair budget

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Presenting his last full-fledged Budget for 2022-23 on Monday before the next Assembly elections, Finance Minister T Harish Rao focussed mainly on “welfare” and “warfare”. On the welfare front, Harish Rao announced funds for several populist schemes, including allocation of Rs 17,700 crore for Dalit Bandhu and distribution of motorcycles for building workers, thus bringing more and more new people into the welfare net.

On the political front, Harish Rao sought to portray Narendra Modi government as the villain of the piece in the State’s economic growth. For the first time, the State government attacked the Modi government in the Budget, though off and on. The Budget left an impression that for the ruling TRS, both “populism” and “criticism” were two weapons in its armoury to face the elections in the second half of 2023.

Harish Rao presented Rs 2,56,958.51 crore Budget for 2022-23, which was over Rs 26,000 crore higher than 2021-22 Budget. The new schemes like Dalit Bandhu will benefit 1.6 lakh families, 2BHK housing scheme and motorcycles to construction workers would benefit five lakh people. The beneficiaries will be identified in each Assembly segment.

In 2022-23 Budget too, Harish Rao reiterated that the crop loan would be waived and announced sanctioning of Rs 3 lakh for constructing 2BHK houses for those having own plots. The 2BHK scheme is pending for the last three years. Though, it was proposed to give Rs 5 lakh per each 2BHK, it was mentioned in the Budget that only Rs 3 lakh will be given.

However, the implementation of the ambitious welfare schemes depends on the revenue receipts. Though, Harish Rao attacked the Central government for meting out injustice to the State and almost declared a war on it, he again pinned hopes on the Centre for liberal help. Harish Rao expects Rs 41,001.73 crore grant-in-aid contribution from the Centre.

In 2021-22, the State government expected Rs 38,669.46 crore grant-in-aid but received just Rs 7,303.61 crore till January, 2022. In 2022-23 too, the chances of State getting estimated grant-in-aid are remote. This again will have an adverse impact on some of the welfare schemes. “Niti Aayog and Fifteenth Finance Commission recommended grants for the State. We are hoping to get those funds. We will fight with the Centre to get those funds,” sources in Finance Department told Express.

Last year too, the sources said, they were hopeful of getting grant-in-aid, but failed to get them. As a result, the government could not implement some of the schemes. It really is a tightrope walk for HarishRao, if the Centre does not sanction the funds like in the past. Then, the State will have no other option but to bring “warfare” strategy to the fore to unite the people against the BJP government.