STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Well-fair budget

On the political front, Harish Rao sought to portray Narendra Modi government as the villain of the piece in the State’s economic growth.

Published: 08th March 2022 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Presenting his last full-fledged Budget for 2022-23 on Monday before the next Assembly elections, Finance Minister T Harish Rao focussed mainly on “welfare” and “warfare”. On the welfare front, Harish Rao announced funds for several populist schemes, including allocation of Rs 17,700 crore for Dalit Bandhu and distribution of motorcycles for building workers, thus bringing more and more new people into the welfare net.

On the political front, Harish Rao sought to portray Narendra Modi government as the villain of the piece in the State’s economic growth. For the first time, the State government attacked the Modi government in the Budget, though off and on. The Budget left an impression that for the ruling TRS, both “populism” and “criticism” were two weapons in its armoury to face the elections in the second half of 2023.

Harish Rao presented Rs 2,56,958.51 crore Budget for 2022-23, which was over Rs 26,000 crore higher than 2021-22 Budget. The new schemes like Dalit Bandhu will benefit 1.6 lakh families, 2BHK housing scheme and motorcycles to construction workers would benefit five lakh people. The beneficiaries will be identified in each Assembly segment.

In 2022-23 Budget too, Harish Rao reiterated that the crop loan would be waived and announced sanctioning of Rs 3 lakh for constructing 2BHK houses for those having own plots. The 2BHK scheme is pending for the last three years. Though, it was proposed to give Rs 5 lakh per each 2BHK, it was mentioned in the Budget that only Rs 3 lakh will be given.

However, the implementation of the ambitious welfare schemes depends on the revenue receipts. Though, Harish Rao attacked the Central government for meting out injustice to the State and almost declared a war on it, he again pinned hopes on the Centre for liberal help. Harish Rao expects Rs 41,001.73 crore grant-in-aid contribution from the Centre. 

In 2021-22, the State government expected Rs 38,669.46 crore grant-in-aid but received just Rs 7,303.61 crore till January, 2022. In 2022-23 too, the chances of State getting estimated grant-in-aid are remote. This again will have an adverse impact on some of the welfare schemes. “Niti Aayog and Fifteenth Finance Commission recommended grants for the State. We are hoping to get those funds. We will fight with the Centre to get those funds,” sources in Finance Department told Express.

Last year too, the sources said, they were hopeful of getting grant-in-aid, but failed to get them. As a result, the government could not implement some of the schemes. It really is a tightrope walk for HarishRao, if the Centre does not sanction the funds like in the past. Then, the State will have no other option but to bring “warfare” strategy to the fore to unite the people against the BJP government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp