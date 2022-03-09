STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao hits out at BJP, vows to work for country

K Chandrasekhar Rao said he is ready to sacrifice his life to promote peace, harmony and public good in the country.

Published: 09th March 2022 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said he is ready to sacrifice his life to promote peace, harmony and public good in the country.

Of late, the Chief Minister, also known as KCR, has been rallying various parties against the alleged anti-people policies of the ruling BJP at the Centre.

He alleged the Narendra Modi-headed government was stubborn over certain issues and that the BJP should be thrown into the Bay of Bengal if 10 per cent quota for STs and other people's demands are to be realised.

Also, he alleged that some were making attempts to provoke religious and casteist feelings among the people in the country.

Reacting to the remarks, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked if AIMIM, a friend of the TRS, is secular.

KCR made the remarks while addressing a public meeting organised by TRS at the district headquarters town of Wanaparthy.

Claiming that Telangana has achieved tremendous progress under his leadership, he said the entire country should achieve such progress.

"If the country achieves progress, we can achieve more prosperity. So, we have to move forward to fight for the country. My kind prayer to all of you is, the way we fought for Telangana movement, I am ready to even sacrifice my life, if necessary, to promote harmony, peace and public good in India", he said.

Rao has been critical of the BJP and NDA government in recent times.

He claimed that the Prime Minister has been sitting on a Legislative Assembly resolution seeking increasing quota for STs to 10 per cent.

The Centre is not paying heed to the Telangana government appeal to recognise 'Valmiki Boyas' as STs, he alleged.

He said he would make a statement on unemployment issue in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Rao had met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in an effort to bring together various parties against the BJP.

TAGS
Chandrasekhar Rao KCR Telangana CM Telangana BJP
