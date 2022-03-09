STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thummala meets Jupally, sends signal to the TRS

According to sources, with today’s meeting, Thummala and Jupally want to send a signal to the TRS that they are not happy with the party.

Published: 09th March 2022 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Former ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Thummala Nageswara Rao take a walk after their meeting in Gandugulapalli village of Dammapet mandal

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Tuesday called on Thummala Nageswara Rao in Gandugulapalli village in Dammapet mandal. Thummala, who has been inactive in the TRS after his rival and Palair MLA Kandala Upender Reddy joined the pink party, reportedly invited Jupally for talks. 

Jupally too has been inactive in TRS for some time now.   Thummala plans to contest from Palair in the next elections and is expecting a TRS ticket. He faced defeat in 2018. If the TRS denies him ticket in the next elections, Thummala plans to contest as an Independent.  Thummala reportedly discussed his political future with the Jupally. 

While returning from Gandugulapalli, Jupally also called on former MP Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, who too has been out of the spotlight. According to sources, with today’s meeting, Thummala and Jupally want to send a signal to the TRS that they are not happy with the party.

