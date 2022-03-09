STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
V Srinivas Goud murder conspiracy case: court directs police to film interrogation of accused

The court directed that the confessional panchnama, if any of the accused during the custody confesses, should be recorded in video and presented before the court.

Published: 09th March 2022 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The XXII Metropolitan court of Cyberabad in Medchal has directed the Cyberabad police to question the seven accused in the Minister V Srinivas Goud’s murder conspiracy case and record videos of the proceedings of interrogation. The court granted 4-day custody to the police and directed them to take the accused on Wednesday and produce them before the court on Sunday. Police had, however, asked for ten-day custody of the accused, stating that they need to dig deeper into the conspiracy to find more details. 

Police told the court that they could not extract crucial answers as to what made them conspire to kill the Minister and his close associate during the investigation so far. They want to confirm if it is for political reasons or with any other motive. The police are also investigating if the accused were acting on behalf of some other culprits. Further, they are yet to establish from where did they procure the weapons.

The court directed that the confessional panchnama, if any of the accused during the custody confesses, should be recorded in video and presented before the court.

The police were directed not to use third-degree methods during the course of the interrogation. The court also allowed the accused to seek the presence of their advocate at the time of interrogation in police custody. The accused had allegedly conspired to kill Minister V Srinivas Goud. They were arrested by Cyberabad police last week.

