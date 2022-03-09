Violence erupts in Telangana village after TRS leader kills man over 'extra-marital affair'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Violence erupted in Mamdanpally village in Vikarabad district late on Tuesday after the Deputy Sarpanch of the village Shiva Kumar belonging to the TRS brutally killed another villager J Janardhan. As the news of Janardhan's death spread, a huge mob of around 300 people including his family members and relatives went on a rampage at Shiva Kumar's residence and torched vehicles. They also tried to attack his family members, but police rushed to the spot and rescued them.

N Koti Reddy, SP Vikarabad, said a case has been registered against Shiva Kumar and he has been taken into custody. A case has also been registered against those involved in the post-murder disturbances. “We have started gathering evidence against them and they will face legal action. We urge people to maintain restraint and not to resort to any such acts disturbing peace in the area. Stern action would be taken against such people,” he said. Koti Reddy visited Mamdanpally village, consoled the victim’s family and also counselled the villagers not to resort to such acts again. Janardhan, who got married two years ago, is survived by wife, son and parents.

Janardhan (35), working as a recovery agent for a private bank, and Shiva Kumar, deputy sarpanch, hail from Mamdanpally village of Nawabpet mandal. They had differences in the past over Shiva Kumar's suspicion that Janardhan was having an affair with his wife. Despite repeated instructions, when things did not change, Shiva Kumar decided to kill Janardhan.

As he knew Janardhan’s daily routine, he had been waiting for the right opportunity to execute his plan. On Tuesday, when Janardhan was returning home on his bike, along with a friend, Shiva Kumar followed them in his car. To project the death as an accident, he hit their bike from behind, due to which Janardhan and his friend fell down.

On seeing Shiva Kumar in the car, both of them ran for cover. Janardhan’s friend escaped, while Shiva chased Janardhan in the bushes on the roadside and stabbed him to death. His friend who reached the village informed their families about the attack and they came searching for Janardhan and found his body in a pool of blood.

Even before police got the news, a huge mob ransacked Shiva's house and torched two tractors, one JCB and one Harvester vehicle. As they continued the rampage, additional forces and armed parties rushed to Mamdanpally, dispersed the mob, rescued Shiva Kumar’s family and shifted them out of the village safely.

The situation was brought under control by late night. Police said force deployment continues in the village as a precautionary measure. Further, Janardhan’s final rites were also completed on Wednesday after a postmortem examination.