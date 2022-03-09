STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why cancel Governor's address before budget session, BJP president Bandi asks Telangana CM

Bandi asked if it was revenge for the governor refusing to nominate someone with a criminal background as MLC.

Published: 09th March 2022 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president B Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday wanted Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to reveal the reason behind his decision to cancel Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s address before the commencement of the Budget session.“Was it a form of revenge for the Governor refusing to nominate a person with a criminal background (Koushik Reddy) as MLC or was it because she had asked the State government to follow the Constitution in electing the Chairman of the Legislative Council,” Sanjay asked. 

Addressing the Women’s Day celebrations organised by BJP activists at Karmanghat, he felicitated women sanitation workers and distributed sarees to them. Sanjay also alleged that women in Telangana were suffering under the rule of TRS. “When Nirmal Municipal Vice-Chairman Sajid Khan had raped a minor girl promising her 2BHK house, it took police too long to arrest him. Last year, when a MIM leader had raped a woman at Chaderghat close to Home Minister Mahmood Ali’s residence, instead of putting him behind bars, the State government acted to protect that person. This shows the condition of women and children in the state,” he alleged.

BJP MLAs created ruckus in House: TRS

Pointing out to the BJP MLAs attending the Assembly wearing black scarves, TRS leaders on Tuesday alleged that ruckus in the Assembly on Monday was pre-planned.  Government Whip Balka Suman and MLCs T Bhanu Prasad Rao and Y Mallesham said that the behaviour of the Congress and BJP MLAs during Budget speech was ‘very unfortunate’. They said that as per the decision taken in the earlier BAC meeting, the BJP MLAs were suspended from the House for the entire session.  Meanwhile, the suspended BJP MLAs said that they would soon meet President Ram Nath Kovind over their suspension.

