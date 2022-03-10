Decision to issue job notification proves new zonal system benefits districts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The decision to issue job notification has proved that ‘small is beautiful’ and that the new zonal system is helpful for the youth. This is best visible in the Mulugu district, which is set to get 696 government jobs, as per the announcement of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday.

Mulugu district has only one revenue division and just nine mandals and has a population of 2,94,671. Of this, 96.1 per cent (2,83,178) lives in rural Mulugu while the urban population is just 11,493. Of the 696 jobs to be filled by the government, 95 per cent are reserved for the people of Mulugu.

Kumurambheem Asifabad district which has two revenue divisions and 15 mandals, will get 825 jobs. Its population is 5,15,812 of which 83.1 per cent live in rural areas. Likewise, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, which has one revenue division and 11 mandals, has a population of 4,16,763 with 89.8 per cent living in rural areas.

The government plans to recruit 918 people from Bhupalpally district and 1,193 in Adilabad, which now has two revenue divisions and 18 mandals. The population of Adilabad, after the reorganisation of districts, is 7,08,972, of which 76.3 per cent are living in rural areas. Jangaon district, with a population of 5,34,991 will get 760 jobs. Jogulamba Gadwal district with a population of 3,09,274 will get 662 posts.

Outsiders may not be interested to work in these remote districts, thus giving locals an opportunity to grab all the jobs.