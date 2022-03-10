STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keep promises, protect sanctity of House: AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi

Welcoming the announcement on job notifications, he urged that the Speaker to protect the sanctity of the House, as the announcements made were not taken seriously. 

Published: 10th March 2022

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Questioning the progress of the CID probe into Waqf land encroachments promised by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the previous Assembly session, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi wondered if this promise would be kept. Welcoming the announcement on job notifications, he urged that the Speaker to protect the sanctity of the House, as the announcements made were not taken seriously. 

In his speech, Akbar said that being an ally of the ruling TRS, the AIMIM is answerable to the people. “Prior to formation of Telangana, the TRS leaders had championed the cause of protection of Waqf properties. But after coming to power, the TRS government’s attitude is similar to earlier TDP and Congress governments. I am asking Home Minister Mahmood Ali if there is any progress in this direction. Being friends of yours, people will ask us,” he stated. 

Referring to the suspension of BJP MLAs, he said that the members of House were facing suspension just for walking into the well and asked: “But what about announcement made in this House? Where is the sanctity? I welcome the announcement on job notification, but I doubt if these promises will be fulfilled,” Akbar wondered, emphasising that his statements should be taken by TRS as ‘constructive criticism’.

