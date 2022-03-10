Madhu Yashki faces ex-MLA’s ire for opposing Revanth’s stand on IAS, IPS 

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Former Congress MLA and Balkonda Assembly constituency in-charge E Anil Kumar on Wednesday demanded that party leadership take action against TPCC Publicity Committee chairman and former MP Madhu Yashki and others who spoke against TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

He raised these demands in presence of TPCC working presidents M Anjan Kumar Yadav and B Mahesh Kumar Goud and district leaders during a meeting of to review the membership drive in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency limits held at a private function hall on Wednesday. Madhu Yashki was not present.

Anil Kumar reminded that Revanth Reddy pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was giving importance to IAS and IPS officers in administration of the State. This was condemned by Madhu Yashki though he holds a key post in the party. “Madhu raised objection over the TPCC chief remarks on Bihar Babus,” Anil Kumar said.

He said that if Madhu Yashki has such opinion, why was he critical of Andhra Pradesh officials during the Telangana movement. “The TPCC chief never spoke against officials who belongs to Bihar State. He said that like TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy, party senior leader V Hanumanth Rao regularly criticises the statements of Revanth Reddy and also his decisions. He requested the Congress leadership to take action on those who spoke against the party and the TPCC chief.