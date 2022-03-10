Telangana Brcaces for blistering heat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Summer is here. Denizens who were shivering in cold, not long ago, will have to get ready for the blistering heat with maximum temperatures inching towards 40 °C. For the last couple of days, humid weather conditions have been prevailing across the State, thus indicating that sultry days are ahead. Right from the morning, the heat is making its presence felt.

Temperatures which were hovering around 35 °C in February have consistently risen and are set to cross 40 °C in a few days. That’s not all, weather conditions would turn intense in April and peak by May where temperature could touch 45 °C.

Many parts across the State have been witnessing temperatures around 39 °C. Districts such as Peddapalli, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Jogulamba Gadwal are already feeling the heat.

During the last 24 hours, the highest temperature of 39 °C was recorded at Srirampur in Peddapalli and the lowest temperature of 14.5 °C was reported at Sirpur in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad.

Apart from maximum temperatures, even temperatures are on the upward curve. In Badhrachalam, the lowest temperature was 24 °C, which is 1.9 degrees above normal, while in Khammam, it was 23.6 °C, 1.1 degrees above normal.

Meanwhile, the weather conditions in Hyderabad have been mild as maximum temperatures are around 35°C. During the last 24 hours in GHMC areas, maximum temperature of 35.7 °C was recorded at Suleman Nagar and lowest temperature of 16.6 °C was registered in Rajendranagar.

As per IMD, the prevailing weather conditions were attributed to south easterlies passing over the State. Mainly dry weather is expected in the next three days and chances of maximum temperatures falling below normal are bleak.