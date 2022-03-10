Telangana State Pollution Control Board orders closure of pharma firm in Yadadri

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has given closure orders to a bulk drug manufacturing company located in Yadadri district for violating pollution laws. The company, Brundavan Laboratories was also dragged to the National Green Tribunal by the local villagers for violating the laws and to pay compensation for the same. It was during these proceedings, that the TSPCB, which was also a respondent revealed that they had already given closure orders on March 2, this year.

In 2017, a district joint committee found them and 10 other industries causing pollution and were made to pay a compensation of Rs 77,55,800. Despite this, the company was found continuing its ways and in 2020, the PCB even forfeited a bank guarantee of Rs 4 lakh for non-compliance with norms.

With complaints from villagers pouring in endlessly, the PCB set up a new Rolling Task Force team in December 2021, which again found polluting elements leading to the issuance of closure orders.

The NGT from it’s end has given the company some more time to place forward their response.