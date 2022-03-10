STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Three bodies pulled out from SCCL coal mine

The rescue operation turned out to be SCCL’s longest ever; the victims’ kin stage protest demanding ex-gratia and jobs.

Published: 10th March 2022 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Family members of the victims cry inconsolably after the bodies were pulled out of the rubble on Wednesday

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: After a 60-hours-long arduous operation, the SCCL rescue teams have retrieved three bodies of miners trapped under a  rubble of coal in the underground coal mine at Adriyala Long wall Project in Ramagundam (RG-3) area in the district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The rescue operation which turned out to be SCCL’s longest ever, worked throughout the night without respite but could not save them. By the time they reached them, they were all dead. The deceased were identified as Area Safety Officer S Jaya Raj, Assistant Manager Tejavath Chaitanya Teja and contract worker Thota Srikanth.

The rescue team which began its operation on Monday after the roof of the underground mine collapsed on the workers, managed to rescue three workers but could not when it came to the other three as reaching them took quite a long time.

As they were buried under coal blocks which reach a height of 15 metres, the team had to struggle to reach them. Even as they were making progress in reaching them, it was hampered as more coal blocks came off loose and lay over them

The mishap occurred on Monday when the miners were trying to secure the underground mine which had collapsed about 20 days ago at 86 and 87 levels. The collapse then was triggered when the workers were trying to replace a weak sidewall pillar with a strong one.

Ravinder, whom the SCCL team rescued said:  “After reaching the vulnerable area, the Assistant Manager sensed the lurking danger and alerted us but within no time the roof collapsed. I survived luckily with minor injuries. It is a rebirth to me,” he said.

The roof that collapsed on Monday was 40 metres wide and 15 metres in height. Coal workers and union leaders questioned the management how the accident could occur if the Adriayla Long Wall Project is the  most modern one as they claim. They said all along they had doubts about safety of the miners who worked in the project.

Meanwhile, victims’ families staged protest for handsome ex-gratia and job for family members.As the bodies were brought out, they broke down, seeing them. They kept crying inconsolably for some time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCCL coal mine Coal mine disaster Adriyala Long wall Project
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp