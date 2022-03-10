Works on Karimnagar-Warangal NH project in progress: Gadkari

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari took to Twitter to announce that four-laning works for the Karimnagar-Warangal National Highway (NH 563) have begun. The Centre has sanctioned Rs 2,146.86 crore for the project.

The project has been approved by the Standing Committee. The bids have also been completed.

Addressing the media at the MP’s camp office, BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gadkari.

Once the works are completed, it is likely to help a lot of people along the stretch and two of the State’s biggest cities. According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), works related to six NH projects of 274 km are already underway at a cost of Rs 7,040 crore, and most of them are expected to be ready next year itself.