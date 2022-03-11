360 TIMS employees on the edge as State govt yet to renew contracts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A sense of confusion prevails in TIMS hospital following rumours that nearly 100 doctors and 260 nursing staff are likely to be laid off by March-end. The fact that the government has not renewed their contract which ends in March is giving some credence to these rumours. There is also the fact that the hospital is being restructured and the worried staff are concerned that this indicates that the hospital operations will be stopped until the renovation work is completed. The staff have now written to the State government and Health Minister urging extension of their contracts or at least clarity about their jobs well in advance so that they are not left jobless without warning.

“We want our efforts of the last two years to be recognised since currently, there is no clarity on why our contracts have not been renewed. We gave our sweat and blood for the people and are hoping the government will recognise our efforts,” said a contract doctor on condition of anonymity.

Many of the aggrieved individuals have taken to Twitter to appeal to the Health Minister to secure their jobs and include them in the list of 11,000 contract jobs that are slated to be recognised. “We feel like we are in a tricky situation because even though the CM announced regularisation of 11,000 posts, we do not fall under that category as we were recruited directly by the Medical and Health Service Recruitment Board. Considering the service we provided, the government could support us by regularising us,” added another healthcare staff.