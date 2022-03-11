BJP magic not in Telangana says TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the victory of the BJP in four of the five States for which elections were held, the TRS is expecting that the saffron party may improve its strength to some extent in Telangana too.

However, TRS leaders are not unduly worried by the victory march of the BJP in other States. “The BJP retained power in these States. It’s nothing great. In fact, the BJP lost some of the seats in Uttar Pradesh,” a TRS leader said, averring that the saffron party would not be much of a threat to the pink party in Telangana.

However, TRS leaders did not make any official statement on the outcome of elections in five States. “In what way is Telangana concerned about the election results in five States?” a TRS leader said. He said that for now, he was congratulating those who won the elections and that was it.

Another TRS leader said: “There is nothing particular to comment about on the outcome of Assembly elections in other States.”

Yet another TRS leader, however, felt that after its victory in four States, the BJP may also intensify its efforts to build its strength in Telangana. “Even if the BJP improved its strength to some extent in the State, it will not be able to compete with the TRS.

The BJP is no match to the TRS in Telangana. It lost deposits in over 100 Assembly seats in 2018 elections,” a TRS leader pointed out. Stating that only regional parties could fight the BJP, Telangana Mineral Development Corporation chairman Manne Krishank said that this was proved in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress was unable to counter the BJP while regional parties were taking on the saffron party effectively in their respective States, Krishank pointed out.