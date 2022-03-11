STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Complete entire recruitment process by November: Congress

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy cast doubt over the seriousness of Rao’s promise. He reminded that in 2014, Rao had made a similar promise.

Published: 11th March 2022 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced filling over 80,000 vacancies in the government sector, the Congress on Thursday demanded completion of the entire recruitment process by November. 

Briefing the media of the decisions taken by a meeting of party leaders with expertise on the issue at Gandhi Bhavan TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy cast doubt over the seriousness of Rao’s promise. He reminded that in 2014, Rao had made a similar promise, but with the figure of 1.5 lakh vacancies. “If the government is serious this time, has it issued relevant orders to the TSPSC, Police and Education departments?” he asked. 

Demanding that job notifications be issued within the next three months, Revanth cast apprehensions if the State government was trying to fill its coffers through application fees. “The application fee alone may fetch Rs 12,000 crore to the government. We urge that no fees be collected and that the government provide all facilities like coaching and boarding for job aspirants,” the TPCC chief said. 

Responding to questions on UP election results, he said that he respects the democratic process but felt that these would not have an impact on Telangana politics. “We may have lost, but even BJP’s vote share has come down. Analysis of the election results will reveal why BJP’s vote share is showing a downward trend,” he explained. 

Asked why the Congress organised ‘death rituals’ on Rao’s birthday, Revanth said: “Three days would be for mourning. KCR has his own political agenda but KTR wishes to capture CM’s post, hence eagerly awaits the death of his father. Huge money was spent on ads across the country to celebrate the occasion. Didn’t the TRS leaders prior to coming to power beat ‘death drums’ (chavu dappulu) in front of houses of Congress leaders?” 

