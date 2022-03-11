Court grants relief to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in contempt case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana on Thursday exempted Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar from personal appearance before the Hyderabad Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in a contempt case related to taking IPS officer Abhishek Mohanty into Telangana cadre.

The Chief Secretary was to appear before the CAT on Friday for not accommodating Abhishek Mohanty from AP in Telangana cadre despite the CAT issuing orders to that effect. Mohanty filed a contempt case against the Chief Secretary for not implementing CAT’s orders.

A division comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice A Venkateswar Reddy stayed the personal appearance of Somesh Kumar before CAT after Advocate General BS Prasad assured the court that he will pass on the advice of the bench that Abhishek Mohanty be accommodated in Telangana State.

On behalf of the Union of India, Assistant Solicitor General Namavarapu Rajeswara Rao read out the contents of the written instructions sent by the Government of India in the issue, which clearly stated that the Central government has already taken a decision by filling writ petitions in the Telangana High Court challenging the CAT orders, and further said that, it is the issue between contemnor and the CAT.

During the course of arguments, Justice Bhuyan turning towards Advocate General, said: “This court will stay the appearance of the Chief Secretary on Friday, only after an assurance is given to this court that Abhishek Mohanty is accommodated in Telangana State.”

The judge further said: “You are the highest law officer of the State, you can ask the State to accommodate him in Telangana. Abishek Mohanty is a good officer. He is without a posting and salary for the last nine months.”

“Let Abhishek Mohanty be accommodated in Telangana till the final outcome of the writ petition,” the judge added.