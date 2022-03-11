Family suicide case: Vanama Raghava gets conditional bail

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Kanneganti Lalitha of Telangana High Court on Thursday granted conditional bail to Vanama Raghava, son of MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao, in the Ramakrishna family suicide case.

Raghava was enlarged on bail on executing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with two sureties of a like sum each to the satisfaction of the II Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class, Kothagudem. Raghava was directed to appear before the SHO, Khammam-I Town Police Station every Saturday between 10 am and 12 noon till the trial is completed. Also, he shall not enter into Kothagudem constituency during this period, failing which, the bail could be cancelled.