STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Family suicide case: Vanama Raghava gets conditional bail

Raghava was enlarged on bail on executing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with two sureties of a like sum each to the satisfaction of the II Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class, Kothagudem.

Published: 11th March 2022 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide-1_(1)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Kanneganti Lalitha of Telangana High Court on Thursday granted conditional bail to Vanama Raghava, son of MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao, in the Ramakrishna family suicide case.

Raghava was enlarged on bail on executing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with two sureties of a like sum each to the satisfaction of the II Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class, Kothagudem. Raghava was directed to appear before the SHO, Khammam-I Town Police Station every Saturday between 10 am and 12 noon till the trial is completed. Also, he shall not enter into Kothagudem constituency during this period, failing which, the bail could be cancelled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vanama Raghava
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp