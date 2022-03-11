Government plans to take up SRDP Phase-II

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to reduce traffic congestion in the city, the State government will take up the Phase-II of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) Phase-II at an estimated cost of Rs 3,115 crore, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao said on Thursday.

While answering a question posed by State Assembly members, Rama Rao said the Phase-II of SRDP would comprise 12 projects, including the Uppal flyover, first-level flyover at Khairatabad, second-level flyover in Jubilee Hills, a multi-level underpass at Rethibowli and Nanalnagar, construction of a bridge across the Fox Sagar pipeline in Quthbullapur, a tunnel in Khajaguda and four works in Chandrayangutta flyover in Bandlaguda, one near the Omar Hotel junction, a Road over Bridge from Falaknuma to Budvel, Road under Bridge from Manikeshwar Nagar in the Secunderabad constituency, a RuB in Chilkalguda and two RuBs in Aramghar, he said.

The State Government has prepared a list of 70 works costing Rs 37,000 crore. Out of these, 47 works have been taken up in the city costing Rs 8,052.92 crore. Till now, 27 works costing Rs 2,497 crore have been completed, while the remaining projects, costing Rs 5,554 crore, are in progress.

Rama Rao said the SRDP works have been taken up by loan through Rupee Term Loan (RTL) from the State Bank of India, and the annual debt comes to Rs 310 crore per year. “Everyone takes loans for business expansion. What you have to see is where the money is being spent. However much money we spend on constructing roads and STPs, the government and GHMC gets many more chances of making the money back. You complain that we keep taking loans, but this is more about leveraging the economy and creating assets for the future generations,” he explained.

‘’We are moving forward with a multi-pronged strategy for urban development and compared to any other cities in India, the development of infrastructure is going on faster than ever. Entrepreneurs coming to the State are amazed to see the development in the city,’’ he said.

Speed limit to be increased?

The average speed of vehicles in other cities across the country was 30 kmph, while it’s 40 kmph in Hyderabad, the Minister said, adding that this was due to the quality road infrastructure developed by the State government.

As traffic police was levying penalties on motorists for speeding, the people are appealing to increase the speed limits. Officials of the GHMC along with traffic police and Transport Department will conduct a study and finalise the speed limits in the city, Rama Rao said.

Min urges pvt sector to work with govt

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday urged the public and private sectors to work together in order to achieve goals set for the green transition. While speaking at the World Economic Forum Regional Action Group Conference, Rama Rao said large scale investments are needed to achieve these goals, whereas the government and policyholders need to move faster on this implementation. He said the solar power and EV policies by the government is taking Telangana towards green solutions