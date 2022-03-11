Help youths with coaching centres: KTR to MLAs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao called upon the MLAs to start coaching centres in their respective Assembly segments to impart training to unemployed youths for the government jobs and assured the necessary support to these centres by the State government.

Rama Rao said that the T-SAT would also air programmes for the youths, who are preparing for the examinations for government jobs.

Replying to a discussion in the Assembly on Thursday, Rama Rao said that the youths who believe in the words of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would apply for State government jobs. The Opposition leaders, who are skeptical of the State government’s job notifications, can apply for the two crore jobs per year, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union government, as assured by Modi, should have filled up around 14 crore vacancies in the last seven years in the government sector, Rama Rao said.

He also called upon the Congress MLAs Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and D Sridhar Babu to open the coaching centres for the youths, as the State government announced to fill up 80,000 jobs. The opening of coaching centres would also help MLAs to earn a good reputation, Rama Rao suggested.

On the Industries demand, Rama Rao said that through the TS-iPASS, over 16 lakh youths got employment in the state in various industries. He came down heavily on the Central government for rendering injustice to Telangana. “In the last six years, the Centre released just Rs 3 crore for Zaheerabad NIZMS and Rs 5 crore in the last five years for the Pharma City NIMZ,” the Minister said.

BJP, Congress are like Siamese Twins

Rama Rao said that the BJP and the Congress were like ‘Siamese Twins’ as the PCC president responded in support of the BJP MLAs, who were suspended from the House. Lauding Bhatti Vikramarka as a good leader, Rama Rao lamented that Bhatti’s word was not prevailing in the party. “The words of Gatti (strong) corrupt fellow are prevailing in the PCC,” he said. However, Vikramarka said that the PCC chief reacted to the way the BJP MLAs were suspended and not in their support. He objected over Rama Rao’s criticism of the PCC chief, who was not in the House. Intervening in the debate, Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy said that Rama Rao spoke about the PCC chief as the latter insulted the birthday of the Chief Minister.