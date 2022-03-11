STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Help youths with coaching centres: KTR to MLAs

Rama Rao said that the T-SAT would also air programmes for the youths, who are preparing for the examinations for government jobs. 

Published: 11th March 2022 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

Students attend a class at a coaching centre in Cuttack on Thursday, Jan 14, 2022

Image used for representation. (Photo I Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao called upon the MLAs to start coaching centres in their respective Assembly segments to impart training to unemployed youths for the government jobs and assured the necessary support to these centres by the State government. 

Rama Rao said that the T-SAT would also air programmes for the youths, who are preparing for the examinations for government jobs. 

Replying to a discussion in the Assembly on Thursday, Rama Rao said that the youths who believe in the words of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would apply for State government jobs. The Opposition leaders, who are skeptical of the State government’s job notifications, can apply for the two crore jobs per year, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

The Union government, as assured by Modi, should have filled up around 14 crore vacancies in the last seven years in the government sector, Rama Rao said. 

He also called upon the Congress MLAs Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and D Sridhar Babu to open the coaching centres for the youths, as the State government announced to fill up 80,000 jobs. The opening of coaching centres would also help MLAs to earn a good reputation, Rama Rao suggested.

On the Industries demand, Rama Rao said that through the TS-iPASS, over 16 lakh youths got employment in the state in various industries. He came down heavily on the Central government for rendering injustice to Telangana. “In the last six years, the Centre released just Rs 3 crore for Zaheerabad NIZMS and Rs 5 crore in the last five years for the Pharma City NIMZ,” the Minister said.

BJP, Congress are like Siamese Twins

Rama Rao said that the BJP and the Congress were like ‘Siamese Twins’ as the PCC president responded in support of the BJP MLAs, who were suspended from the House.  Lauding Bhatti Vikramarka as a good leader, Rama Rao lamented that Bhatti’s word was not prevailing in the party. “The words of Gatti (strong) corrupt fellow are prevailing in the PCC,” he said.  However, Vikramarka said that the PCC chief reacted to the way the BJP MLAs were suspended and not in their support. He objected over Rama Rao’s criticism of the PCC chief, who was not in the House.  Intervening in the debate, Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy said that Rama Rao spoke about the PCC chief as the latter insulted the birthday of the Chief Minister. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp