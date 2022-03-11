STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Joint Action Committee urges RTC staff to join strike on Mar 28, 29

The JAC of RTC employees warned the government that they would intensify their agitation if it fails to pay heed to their demand.

Published: 11th March 2022 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC bus

TSRTC bus (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reiterating their demand that the TSRTC be provided 2 per cent of the Budget, a Joint Action Committee of RTC employees warned the government that they would intensify their agitation if it fails to pay heed to their demand. 

In a resolution adopted at the general body meeting of the JAC, it was decided to join the two-day general strike to be observed across the country on March 28 and 29. The JAC would also be serving a strike notice to the Corporation on March 11. To ensure its success, the JAC will be holding regional-level meetings till March 21, as well as a meeting of employees online. 

Towards exerting pressure on the State government, after completion of the signature campaign on March 17, the JAC will be submitting representation to the Labour Commissioner.  On April 7, 2022 the JAC will organise mass hung-er strike, apart from silent protest programmes at depots. 

Comments

