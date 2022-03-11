Preventive Detention Act invoked against drugs kingpin Tony

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Preventive Detention (PD) Act was invoked against international drugs kingpin Tony on Thursday. A team of city police personnel are also ready to go to Mumbai to nab the four other agents, who are on the run.

The accused Tony alias Chukwu Ogbonna David, who was arrested by the city police in Mumbai even after Mumbai police failed to nab him, was sent to judicial remand followed by five-day police custody. He is currently detained at the Chanchalguda Central Jail.

Another team from Punjagutta police station is set to head to Mumbai to nab the four other agents that have been on the run. Tony was maintaining direct contact with the consumers whereas the agents who deliver the drugs to the consumers in the city travel from Mumbai.

Report still awaited

In order to deliver the drugs to the consumers, the agents would only be given directions to the destinations or basic details of the consumers such as their shirt colour. Tony, who operated with the help of agents in Hyderabad, Goa, Pondicherry, and Bengaluru, would follow the same process at all these spots and used his agent Imran’s bank accounts for transferring of funds.

The forensic report of the mobile phones belonging to Tony and his agents are still awaited. “The mobile phones are being analysed. At least 60 per cent of the data that Tony erased from his phone can be retrieved. Tony was using his Nigerian phone for communication and WhatsApp calls. WhatsApp, on the other hand, is not responding to the request of Indian police.”

Thus, the police are solely dependent on the lab reports to carry the investigation forward, while the police are also processing the red corner notice on another peddler Star Boy.

Operated with help of agents

In order to deliver the drugs to clients, the agents would only be given directions or basic details of the consumers such as their shirt colour. Tony, who operated with the help of agents would follow the same process at all the destinations