Sattupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah faces dissension from TRS ranks

KHAMMAM: Three-time Sattupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah is facing dissent from within his own party and is being accused of taking unilateral decisions and vindictive politics.

Sandra was elected thrice from Sattupalli (SC) constituency on TDP ticket. After his election as an MLA, Sandra has been supporting the TRS and has also been actively taking part in all official programmes in the constituency.

However, TRS senior leader and former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao and former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s followers accuse him of not giving them the importance they deserve nor giving them priority in all programmes. They also accuse the MLA of sidelining senior leaders in the party.

Senior TRS leader and Thummala’s follower Jakkampudi Krishna Murthy says: “The MLA is taking unilateral decisions without consulting other leaders of the party.” He also accused Sandra of not allowing Thummala’s followers to get party membership.