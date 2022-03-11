Stop Andhra Pradesh from expanding HNSS: TS to KRMB

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that they are contrary to the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act-2014, Telangana Irrigation officials on Thursday requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to restrain Andhra Pradesh from taking up further expansion as well as new schemes of Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS), diversion of Krishna waters to KC Canal through HNSS and escape channel from Banakacherla cross regulator immediately.

In a letter to the KRMB, TS Irrigation engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar said that AP was expanding the HNSS project which is serving areas outside Krishna basin by adding new components based on the Krishna waters without any appraisal by the KRMB and approval of the Apex Council.

“The AP government issued a tender notice for feeding of water to 195 minor irrigation tanks by gravity and lift from HNSS main canal under HNSS project of HNSS phase-2. Telangana has been repeatedly requesting KRMB to restrain AP from drawing more than 34 tmcft water from Srisailam reservoir,” the letter said.

Muralidhar wrote: “As already stated repeatedly AP can draw 15 tmcft to Chennai water supply scheme during July to October and 19 tmcft during flooding from Srisailam reservoir. In fact, Telangana is challenging this decision of erstwhile AP reallocating 19 tmcft to SRBC.”