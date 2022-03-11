Telangana HC issues notice to ex-TV9 CEO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Kanneganti Lalitha of Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to V Ravi Prakash, former CEO of TV9 in a criminal petition filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED), seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted by the High Court.

In its petition, the ED contended that Ravi Prakash is deliberately not co-operating in the investigation as directed by the High Court and failed to comply with the directions.

The ED further submitted that it issued summons to Ravi Prakash four times under Section 50 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act and prayed the court to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to him.