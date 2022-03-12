Couple held for selling fake shares

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Police have arrested a couple for selling fake company shares in Delhi and shifted them to Warangal commissionerate for interrogation over their involvement in the district. The couple identified as Reshmi Ravindra Nair and Biju Madhavan are residents of Kerala. They had been living in Delhi to dupe people in the name of share market business.

Police have also seized 50-gram gold, worth of Rs 2.50 lakh, two laptops, eight mobile phones, some cheque books, bank debit and credit cards, fake stamps, pamphlets from their possession. Speaking to the media, Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) Dr Tarun Joshi said that the couple would dupe people in the name of investment in shares of various companies.

They had established a fake consultancy by the name PVR consultancy services private limited. The couple started advertising about the company and attracted many people, offerings them fake investment options. Reshmi and Madhavan assured that they will pay a handsome amount as profit to shareholders.

Believing them, many people started deposits in PVR consultancy. Crores of rupees were deposited in their bank accounts in a short period. Later, they withdrew the amounts from the bank, shut the PVR consultancy and changed their phone numbers.

One of their agents from Hanamkonda, Gogula Srinivas also fled. Subsequently, the victims approached police. Based on the complaints, Subedari police went to Delhi and nabbed the couple. They were produced in court which granted their custody to Warangal commissionerate. During the interrogation, they confessed to the crime. said the police.