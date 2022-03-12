CRMP agencies to maintain 124 more roads

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maintenance works for another 124 new road stretches covering 102.50 km in Greater Hyderabad limits will be covered under Comprehensive Road Maintenance Plan (CRMP) by the CRMP agencies without any extra cost or burden on Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). This will add to the 709 km already covered in the project, bringing the total length of roads under the CRMP to 811 km. The total area proposed to be recarpeted and maintained is about 9,25,937 square metres.

In the existing CRMP roads, where the roads are in good condition, there is no need to lay the double-layer bitumen roads, footpaths or other works, instead they can be laid in the newly identified road stretches at no extra cost and to avoid unnecessary spending by the civic body.

Sources told Express, the GHMC zones where new stretches were handed to the agencies include LB Nagar, Charminar, Khairatabad-I, Khairatabad-II, Serilingampally, Kukatpally and Secunderabad.

In addition to recarpeting, the agencies will oversee the maintenance for another two years. The estimated cost for five years maintenance is Rs 1,839 crore. The value of work done so far is Rs 707 crore.

Two years ago, the civic body handed over 709 km of main roads to the private agencies covering seven packages. As per the agreement reached between GHMC and private agency, the latter has to maintain the 709.49 km of main roads for five years. State government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 1,839 crore under CRMP for maintenance of allotted main roads having width over 10.50 metres in GHMC area under seven packages for five years.

Under CRMP work agencies have to take up laying of bitumen and concrete roads, developing road infrastructure and beautification.