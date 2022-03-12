Goshamahal  MLA Raja Singh’s election valid: Judge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In major relief to BJP MLA T Raja Singh, Justice P. Naveen Rao of the Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed an Election Petition (EP) filed by Prem Singh Rathore who was fielded by the TRS from the Goshamahal Assembly Constituency.

Rathore had challenged Raja Singh’s election stating that he had not disclosed information pertaining to the criminal cases pending against him in the election affidavit and urged the court to declare the MLA’s election from Goshamahal as void.

Counsel for Raja Singh informed the court that his client disclosed that there were 47 cases pending against him and he was not aware of the four petty cases booked by the police since he was not given any notice by the police department under Section 41 A of Cr PC.

Counsel said that his client had written to the DGP seeking information of pending cases against him, but there was no response.