KCR suffering from cervical spondylosis, advised a week’s rest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doctors on Friday advised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to rest for a week as he was suffering from cervical spondylosis. The Chief Minister called up Yashoda Hospital on Friday as he has been experiencing pain in his left arm for the last three days.

The doctors first conducted some tests on him at Pragathi Bhavan and later Rao visited Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda, where he underwent more tests. He was discharged at 3 pm.

The doctors after conducting scanning and angiogram declared that the Chief Minister was not facing any cardiac problems and there was no need to worry. The pain in the left arm was due to reading newspapers and using tab for long hours, they said.

“The Chief Minister was weak for the last three days as he was touring frequently in the recent times,” the doctors said. He was giving speeches regularly for a long time, the doctors said, and advised the Chief Minister to take rest.

A weeks rest will do wonders for CM: Docs

The Chief Minister’s personal physician MV Rao and Yashoda Hospital chief cardiologist Pramod Kumar, chief of medical services Vishnureddy conducted tests.

Later they told reporters that the results of all the tests related to heart were normal and there were no coronary blocks. The pain in left arm was due to spondylosis, which was due to advancing age. Blood pressure and diabetes were under control, the doctors declared. Results of 90 per cent tests were normal and the results of remaining tests are awaited, they added.

The doctors said that after a week’s rest, the Chief Minister would be able to work with more vigour. The doctors also said that Chandrasekhar Rao comes for regular check-up in February every year. Chief Minister’s wife Shobha, daughter and MLC Kavitha, MP J Santosh Kumar and others accompanied Rao to the hospital. Later, IT Minister and his son KT Rama Rao also reached the hospital.