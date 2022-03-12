STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No relief from High Court for suspended BJP MLAs

Published: 12th March 2022 03:50 AM

Telangana HC

Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Shameem Akthar of the Telangana High Court on Friday declined to grant relief to BJP MLAs M Raghunandan Rao, Eatala Rajender and T Raja Singh who have been suspended from the State Legislative Assembly for the remaining period of the Budget session.

The three MLAs had approached the High Court seeking a stay on their suspension and also seeking a direction to furnish the copy of the resolution suspending them. The High Court pronounced its orders after hearing arguments from both sides for the last three days. Senior counsel D. Prakash Reddy appeared for the petitioners and Advocate-General BS Prasad appeared for the State. 

During the course of arguments, the petitioners submitted a pen drive containing video footage of the entire Budget session on March 7, 2022 on which day the Budget session commenced and on the same day they were suspended. Minister for Animal Husbandry T Srinivas Yadav had moved the motion to suspend them. The suspended MLAs may move a bench of the High Court by filing a House Motion writ appeal challenging the orders of the single judge. 

