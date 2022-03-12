School education system gets Rs 7,289 crore boost: Telangana Education Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday informed the State Assembly that the State Government will strengthen the school education system by investing Rs 7,289 crore. The programme is being implemented in three phases in 26,065 schools functioning under the School Education department.

Under Phase-I (2021-22), the programme is being taken up with an estimated budget cost of Rs 3,497 crore. The focus will be to improve infrastructure and ensuring comprehensive development of schools.

The Minister also said that the schools will be named after the donors who donate Rs 25 lakh for primary schools, Rs 50 lakh for upper primary schools and Rs 1 crore for high schools.

She said that State Government is going to introduce English medium for classes 1 to 8 in all government schools from the next academic year (2022-23), for class 9 from 2023-24 and class 10 from 2024-25. Bilingual textbooks would be supplied free, the Minister said.

Replying to a question raised during the Question Hour, the Minister said that under ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ in rural areas and ‘Mana Basthi-Mana Badi’ in urban areas, the Education department will conduct special training programme for teachers from March 14. She said that in Phase I, the programme would be implemented in 9,123 schools with high student strength in the State.

The 12 components that are being taken up in the programme for the development includes toilets with running water facility, electrification, drinking water supply, furniture for students and staff, major and minor repairs among other criteria.