Seizure of Navya Printers illegal, let petitioners operate press, rules Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: Declaring search and seizure of Navya Printers illegal, Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Friday quashed the search proceedings by Amberpet police, and directed them to “unseal” the establishment so that the petitioners operate the press without any problems. The court also directed the police to return the seized material to the petitioners.

A Ramakrishna Reddy, proprietor of Navya Printers, and his wife filed criminal petitions seeking to quash the proceedings of Amberpet police. The charges made against them are under Section 8(2) of the Telangana Public Security Act, 1992.

K Sirisha, wife of Maoist leader Akkiraju Hargopal alias Ramakrishna alias RK, also filed a writ petition, seeking to quash the crime registered by the Amberpet police and to issue a direction to the respondents to release the seized book Sayudha Shanthi Swapnam, a memoir of her husband, and hand over all the 1,000 seized copies so that she can release it.

The police alleged that the petitioners were printing Sayudha Shanthi Swapnam, which they said conveys ideology of Maoists, with photos of RK, on the request of RK’s wife free of cost.

Counsels for the petitioners informed the court that the registration of the crime, search and seizure of the press and material was in violation of the procedure laid down under law. The book is printed by the petitioners on the request of Srisha in the memory of her husband, they said, adding that it contains articles, reports, editorials, letters and interviews which were already published and broadcast and no objectionable content. The police seized the book without examining its contents, and sealed the printing press where 44 people were working, they said.

The Public Prosecutor argued that the police followed procedure laid down under law, more particularly under Cr.PC while conducting search and seizing the property.

The PP said that publication of the said book will have a bad impact on the society, particularly on the youth. He said that the Investigating Officer recorded statements of 14 witnesses and the investigation was pending hence there was no illegality in registering the crime. After pursuing the records, the court quashed the proceedings.