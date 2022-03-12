Telangana aims to up deliveries in government  hospitals to 75 per cent

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday said that the State government has set a target to increase institutional deliveries in government hospitals to 75 per cent from the current 56 per cent. Speaking during the Question Hour in the State Assembly, the Minister said the government has already taken concrete measures such as the distribution of KCR kits to more number of pregnant women, to achieve the target.

He explained that by setting up 22 exclusive Mother and Child Healthcare Centres, the State government was encouraging deliveries in government hospitals, without causing inconvenience to pregnant women having to travel to higher medical facilities. Of the 22 hospitals, 16 are ready and the remaining are under construction, he said.

The Minister also said that the State government has set a target to reduce caesarean section (C-section) deliveries which are currently very high in the State, with some districts like Khammam and Karimnagar seeing over 60% C- section deliveries. The Minister said that even in developed countries, the rate was below 20% and the State is making efforts to reduce and bring it to an acceptable level by encouraging normal deliveries in government hospitals.

He informed the House that the maternal mortality ratio (MMR) had come down from 92 to 63, while infant mortality rate (IMR) had dropped from 39 to 23 as a result of the efforts taken by the State government.

‘KCR Nutrition Kits’ to be launched in 9 districts

Minister T Harish Rao said that ‘KCR Nutrition Kits’ will be launched in April this year in nine districts where many pregnant and lactating women suffer from anaemia. The KCR Nutrition Kits will be launched in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Mulugu, Jogulamba-Gadwal and Nagarkurnool districts. Replying to a question raised by MLA Padma Devender Reddy during the Question Hour in the State Assembly, the Minister said that the kits will have all the necessary supplementary nutrition required for women. Every year, about 1.25 lakh women would benefit from this programme, he said. KCR Nutrition Kits distribution programme comes in the wake of the success of ‘KCR Kits’ for new mothers that has been implemented in the State since 2017.

MMR drops in TS for 4th straight year

Telangana has improved its performance on maternal mortality ratio (MMR) for yet another year by registering a successive substantial decline. In the recently released bulletin on MMR by the Sample Registration System (SRS), the State recorded an MMR of 56 in 2017-19. With this, Telangana becomes the third State with the lowest MMR after Kerala and Maharashtra which have MMR of 30 and 38 respectively. The previous track record of the State shows the tremendous improvement it has made. Going by the data, it was 81 in 2014-16 and 76 in 2015-17. As per the 2016-18 bulletin, the State recorded MMR of 63. Congratulating the healthcare workers over the decline in MMR, Health Minister T Harish Rao said, “KCR kit programme has been instrumental. The decline in MMR shows the State government’s devotion towards its people.”