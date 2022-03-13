STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ASCI to collaborate with Telangana government

With this Telangana has become one of the first States in India to implement Faecal Sludge and Septage Management (FSSM) policy. 

Published: 13th March 2022 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 03:20 AM

Logo of ASCI.(Photo | asci.org.in)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) is collaborating with the Telangana government to support implementation of scheduled de-sludging in 142 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the State. With this Telangana has become one of the first States in India to implement Faecal Sludge and Septage Management (FSSM) policy. 

The ASCI has joined hands with the Telangana government as knowledge partner to provide support for training and hand-holding of ULBs to ensure proper planning, implementation, and monitoring of the scheduled de-sludging.  

“In a scenario where the larger part of the country is dependent upon on-site sanitation systems, FSSM is essential to ensure city-wide inclusive sanitation. The safe management and treatment of faecal sludge goes a long way in securing public health and environment. Proper and timely de-sludging, along with safe disposal and treatment are of prime importance. Timely de-sludging of septic tanks will improve its treatment efficiency,” Director of the Centre for Urban Governance, Environment, Energy and Infrastructure Development at ASCI,  Prof V Srinivas Chary said.“While FSTPs are necessary for ensuring the safe disposal and treatment of faecal sludge, the maximum utilisation of their capabilities can only be actioned through regular desludging,” he added.

