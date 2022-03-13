BJP demands free coaching for rural youth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar has urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to establish study circles to offer free coaching to unemployed youth in rural areas in all assembly constituencies. This, he said, will prepare them for competitive exams in view of the notifications for government jobs, which was announced by the CM recently.

In an open letter to the CM on Saturday, Sanjay stated that keeping in mind the weak financial situation caused due to the pandemic, rural youth belonging to SC, ST, BC and EBC sections couldn’t afford to pay for expensive coaching in district headquarters. Besides, daily commute to coaching centres would also put heavy financial burden on them. He demanded setting up a task force to control exorbitant fee being charged by private coaching centres. He has also demanded establishment of libraries in all district.