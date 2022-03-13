STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP demands free coaching for rural youth

Bandi Sanjay Kumar has urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to establish study circles to offer free coaching to unemployed youth in rural areas in all assembly constituencies.

Published: 13th March 2022 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar speaks at a meeting in Karimnagar on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar has urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to establish study circles to offer free coaching to unemployed youth in rural areas in all assembly constituencies. This, he said, will prepare them for competitive exams in view of the notifications for government jobs, which was announced by the CM recently.

In an open letter to the CM on Saturday, Sanjay stated that keeping in mind the weak financial situation caused due to the pandemic, rural youth belonging to SC, ST, BC and EBC sections couldn’t afford to pay for expensive coaching in district headquarters. Besides, daily commute to coaching centres would also put heavy financial burden on them. He demanded setting up a task force to control exorbitant fee being charged by private coaching centres. He has also demanded establishment of libraries in all district. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp